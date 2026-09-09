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After typos, wrong names, and repeated questions, UGC-NET re-exam begins for 3 subjects

The re-test comes at a time when the agency is already facing heat over how it runs its exams, with student groups the NSUI, SFI and AISA among them staging protests over the botched papers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
After typos, wrong names, and repeated questions, UGC-NET re-exam begins for 3 subjects

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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After typos, wrong names, and repeated questions, UGC-NET re-exam begins for 3 subjects
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