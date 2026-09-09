/After typos, wrong names, and repeated questions, UGC-NET re-exam begins for 3 subjects

The National Testing Agency kicked off re-examinations on Wednesday for three UGC-NET subjects English, Commerce and Sociology months after the original June papers were found riddled with mistakes.
English candidates sat for their paper in the morning shift, from 9 am to noon, while Commerce aspirants were scheduled for the afternoon, between 3 pm and 6 pm, the same day. Sociology candidates will get their turn on September 10, also in a 9 am to noon slot.
The original UGC-NET exam ran from June 22 to 30 this year, covering 87 subjects and serving as the gateway for Junior Research Fellowships, Assistant Professor recruitment, and PhD admissions nationwide.
Trouble started when candidates flagged widespread errors in several papers. The NTA set up a committee to look into the complaints, and its findings weren't flattering the panel turned up factual slip-ups, typos, and translation problems throughout the papers.
Names of well-known scholars were misspelled, book titles came out garbled, question wording was poorly framed, and there were grammar and agreement errors scattered across the papers. On top of that, a notable chunk of questions turned out to be repeats from earlier exams.
Acting on the committee's recommendation, the NTA ordered fresh exams for these three subjects.
The re-test comes at a time when the agency is already facing heat over how it runs its exams, with student groups the NSUI, SFI and AISA among them staging protests over the botched papers.
Separately, the Delhi High Court has stepped in on the money question. Justice Jasmeet Singh, hearing a petition that challenged the NTA's call to redo the English exam, told the agency and other respondents to decide on refunding the fees candidates had already paid for that paper. The court's order simply noted that a decision on the refund needed to be made.
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