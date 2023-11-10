agnipathvayu.cdac.in, IAF Agniveer Result 2023 Released At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IAF Agniveer Result 2023: The Indian Air Force issued the IAF Agniveer Result or Agnipathvayu result on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Candidates who took the examination can access their results at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.The result of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam 01/2024 has been announced by the Central Airmen Selection Board. The exam took place on October 13, 2023 The following individuals who passed the written exam have qualified for the next stage of the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023.

IAF Agniveer Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

2. Navigate to the announcements area of the homepage.

3. Go to the Agniveervayu 01/2024 Result page.

4. A new page will be displayed.

5. Candidates must enter their login or email address, as well as their password.

6. The CASB Air Force Agniveer Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

7. Save a copy of the result and download it.

The exam was conducted online by IAF and consisted of multilingual (English and Hindi) objective-style questions, except the English examination.

Candidates had only 60 minutes to finish the test for science courses, which included Physics, Mathematics, and English, and 45 minutes for other subjects, which included English as per the CBSE 10+2 syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness. The overall duration for scientific and non-science topics was 85 minutes.