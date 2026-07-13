/Agniveer CEE result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check merit list here

Agniveer CEE result 2026: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer CEE result 2026 at the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Those candidates who have appeared for the Agniveer CEE exam 2026 can check their result by downloading the Agniveer Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise merit list and can check whether they have qualified for the next stage.
The result has been published in the form of ARO-wise and zone-wise merit lists in PDF format.
Candidates need to select their respective Army Recruitment Office (ARO) to access the merit list and search for their roll number or other relevant details.
The merit list includes the names or roll numbers of candidates shortlisted after the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which was conducted between June 1 and June 16, 2026.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the merit list:
The Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 merit list generally contains the following details:
Candidates should carefully verify all the details in the merit list.
However, if there is any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their respective Army Recruitment Office (ARO) for clarification.
Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be called for the next phase of the selection process. Depending on the recruitment category, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo:
The schedule and venue for these stages will be communicated by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (AROs).
The Agniveer recruitment drive is being conducted for multiple categories, including:
Agniveer General Duty (GD)
Agniveer Technical
Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical
Agniveer Tradesman
Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the recruitment process will be enrolled under the Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army.
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