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Agniveer CEE result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check merit list here

Agniveer CEE result 2026: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer CEE result 2026 on the official website. Candidates can check the merit list by downloading PDF.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Agniveer CEE result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check merit list here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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