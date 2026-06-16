/Ahead of NEET Re-exam, NTA launches portal to report fake paper leak claims

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated online portal to enable students, parents, coaching institutes, and the general public to report suspicious claims, fake paper leak rumours, impersonation attempts, and other fraudulent activities ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.
The move comes amid growing concerns over misinformation related to the medical entrance exam. The agency said the initiative aims to safeguard the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the examination process by allowing stakeholders to flag any unauthorised content or misleading claims circulating online.
According to the NTA, several fake claims regarding question paper leaks, answer keys, and guaranteed results have surfaced on social media and messaging platforms in recent weeks. The agency has repeatedly dismissed such reports as false and misleading and warned students against falling prey to fraudsters.
The newly launched reporting facility will allow users to confidentially share information related to:
Earlier, the testing agency had clarified that claims of NEET UG 2026 re-exam question papers being leaked or sold online were "false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead".
The NTA stated that organised cheating rackets were attempting to exploit students and parents by spreading misinformation and selling fake papers.
The agency has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements available through its authorised channels and refrain from sharing unverified information. It has also warned that those involved in creating or circulating fake content may face legal action.
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