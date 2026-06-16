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Ahead of NEET Re-exam, NTA launches portal to report fake paper leak claims

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The agency said the initiative aims to safeguard the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the examination process by allowing stakeholders to flag any unauthorised content or misleading claims circulating online.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Ahead of NEET Re-exam, NTA launches portal to report fake paper leak claims

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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