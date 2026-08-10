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AI won't take your job, but someone using AI might: Experts on future-proofing careers

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how businesses function, one question dominates conversations across boardrooms and classrooms alike: what happens to jobs? In this article, we have discussed with some industrial and educational experts how the workforce can prepare for what lies ahead.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
AI won't take your job, but someone using AI might: Experts on future-proofing careers

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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