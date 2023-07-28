AIAPGET Admit Card 2023 Released At aiapget.nta.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

b: AIAPGET Admit Card is now available at the official website The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the A/APGET 2023 admit card for the Monday CBT. Candidates who plan to take the exam may verify and get their admit card from the official website--aiapget.nta.nic.in. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to access the result.

AIAPGET 2023 will be held in computer-based manner on July 31, 2023 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses. The admission card is available online and will not be mailed. Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their AIAPGET admit card as well as a valid ID evidence to the exam centre.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website-aiapget.nta.nic.in

2. Now, click on the AIAPGET Admit card link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your application number and date of birth

5. Access the admit card and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in," NTA notice reads.