AIAPGET Exam City Slip Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Out Soon- Direct Link To Download Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance test, AIAPGET 2023. Before that NTA released the AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Slip. This will facilitate the students to book their travel tickets for the examination beforehand. The candidates who are set to appear for the AIAPGET Exam 2023 can download the exam city slip from the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates who qualify for the exam can get admission to postgraduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Ayurveda.

As per the current schedule, the AIAPGET 2023 exam will be conducted on July 31. The candidates have to qualify for a computer-based test (CBT) mode exam to get admitted to the aforementioned courses.

AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the NTA or AIAPGET official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2- When on the homepage, candidates should click on the “City Intimation for AIAPGET recruitment examination 2023” option.

Step 3- Once clicked you will be redirected to the AIAPGET exam city slip page.

Step 4- The candidates can check the details by entering the necessary details like application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 5- Once you login with the details, the AIAPGET exam city slip will appear on screen

Step 6-. Candidates can go through the same and download it.

A bogus circular is making rounds on social media and claiming that the exam has been postponed. The NTA, however, made it clear that it is a fake. Candidates should be aware that they must bring their AIAPGET 2023 admit card to the exam location. They must possess a valid ID proof in addition to their hall tickets.

The release date for the admit cards has not yet been made public. Names, exam locations, start and end times, and instructions for the exam day will all be listed on the admit card. When the admit card is released, this page will be updated. One can refer to the official website for further information.