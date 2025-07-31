AIAPGET Result 2025 Declared At aiapget.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIAPGET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 along with the final answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in. The AIAPGET exam is held for admission into postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy streams.

As per the official data, a total of 43,775 candidates registered for the entrance test, out of which 42,075 appeared. In the Ayurveda stream, 30,962 candidates registered, and 29,824 appeared. For Homeopathy, 9,751 registered and 9,318 took the exam. In the Siddha category, 799 candidates registered and 763 appeared, while for Unani, there were 2,263 registrations and 2,170 candidates appeared in the test.

Aniket Sanjay Patil secured the top rank in the AIAPGET 2025 Ayurveda stream by scoring 381 out of 480 marks, earning a 99.99 percentile. In the Homeopathy stream, Akshay M achieved 386 marks with a 99.98 percentile. For Siddha, Mari Selvi K scored 304 marks, attaining a 99.86 percentile. Meanwhile, Mazhar Nasir secured 338 marks in the Unani stream with a 99.95 percentile.

AIAPGET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official NTA AIAPGET website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the AIAPGET 2025 result.

Step 3: The result login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 5: View your result and download the scorecard for future reference.

The AIAPGET 2025 exam was held on July 4 in computer-based mode. It took place at 246 centres across 100 cities in India. The duration of the test was 120 minutes and included 120 questions, with a total score of 480. Candidates received four marks for each correct answer, while one mark was deducted for every wrong answer.