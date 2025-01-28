AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024-25 To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AIBE 19 Exam Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 results soon. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their registration ID and password once the results are out. The exam took place on December 22, 2024, across more than 50 cities in India. The objection window for the answer key was open from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. After reviewing the objections, BCI will release the final answer key along with the results. However, the official date and time for the results have not yet been announced.

The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22, 2024, with 100 questions covering 19 topics or subjects. A provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, and candidates could raise objections from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025, by paying Rs 500 per objection.

Experts will review the objections, and if an objection is found valid, the Rs 500 fee will be refunded. The final answer key will be released after this process, and the results will be prepared accordingly.

AIBE 19 Exam Result 2025: Here’s how to download scorecards

Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link for AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Click submit, and your result will appear.

Review the result and download the scorecard.

Keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future reference.

To pass the AIBE exam, general category candidates must score at least 45 percent, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates need a minimum of 40 percent. Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key. Each correct answer earns one mark, and there is no negative marking. By comparing the answer key with their response sheet, candidates can calculate their expected scores.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a qualification test that assesses the legal knowledge and skills of Indian law graduates who want to practise law. To appear for the exam, candidates must have completed a three-year or five-year LLB program from a BCI-approved university or college.