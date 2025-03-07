AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India released the AIBE 19 final answer key on March 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination can check and download it from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. A total of 28 questions have been removed, with 7 questions withdrawn from each set—SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D. The Council has not yet provided any update on the AIBE 19 scorecards. However, candidates can expect the results to be announced soon. Last year, the results were declared on March 27.

The AIBE 19 written exam took place on December 22, 2024, with candidates answering 100 questions from 19 different subjects. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was open from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Those who wished to challenge the answer key had to pay Rs 500 per objection.

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 19 final answer key link on the homepage.

The answer key will open as a PDF file, allowing candidates to review the answers.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

AIBE 19 Result: Petitions filed in HC

To qualify, General and OBC candidates need a minimum of 45%, while SC, ST, and disabled candidates must score at least 40%. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, conducted in December last year, is used for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at national law universities. Several petitions were filed in different high courts, claiming errors in the exam questions.

On December 20, 2024, a single judge of the Delhi High Court ordered the consortium to revise the CLAT 2025 results due to mistakes in the answer key.

This ruling was based on a plea from a CLAT aspirant, with the court finding that two answers in the exam were incorrect. However, appeals were later filed before the division bench challenging the December 2024 decision.