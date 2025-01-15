AIBE 19 Result 2024-25 Likely To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Download Here

AIBE 19 Result 2024-25: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the results for AIBE 19 (All India Bar Examination) 2024. However, the official date and time of the result is not yet confirmed. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The exam, held on December 22, 2024, assesses the eligibility of law graduates aspiring to practice law in India. To check their results, candidates must log in using their roll number and date of birth.

AIBE 19 Result 2024-25: Qualifying criteria

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates must secure the following minimum scores:

45% for General Category candidates

40% for SC/ST and other reserved category candidates Those who meet these requirements will receive the "Certificate of Practice," making them eligible to practice law in India.

AIBE 19 Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the "AIBE 19 Result" link available on the homepage. Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in. View your result displayed on the screen. Download and save the result for future use.

AIBE 19 Result 2024-25: Marking scheme

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) uses a straightforward marking system. The test includes 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark, for a total of 100 marks. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. General and OBC candidates must achieve at least 45% to pass, while SC/ST candidates need a minimum score of 40%.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 2024) was held on December 22, 2024, to determine the eligibility of law graduates wishing to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test candidates' understanding of essential legal concepts and their ability to apply this knowledge in real-life scenarios.