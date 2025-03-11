AIBE 19 Result 2024: BCI Result To Be OUT Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Download Here

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the AIBE 19 result 2024. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22, and the answer key was released on December 28. Candidates could raise objections until January 10. The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing all objections.

BCI also addressed concerns about a mismatch between the question paper booklet number and the OMR sheet serial number. It clarified that evaluation will be based on the question set code filled in by candidates on their OMR sheets. Clearing the AIBE 19 exam is mandatory to obtain a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows lawyers to practice legally and represent clients in Indian courts.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Find and click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Click on the link for AIBE 19 Result.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use.

The AIBE 19 Exam 2024 was conducted in pen-and-paper mode with a duration of 3 hours. It included 100 multiple-choice questions covering topics such as Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws. There was no age limit for applicants, and candidates needed to be graduates of either a 3-year or 5-year LLB program to appear for the exam. Candidates will earn 1 mark for each correct answer, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses.