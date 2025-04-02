AIBE 19 Result 2025 Rechecking Window Opens At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Details Here

AIBE 19 Result Rechecking Window: The Bar Council Of India (BCI) has officially opened the rechecking window for the All India Bar Examination 19 Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. Candidates who have any discrepancies and wish to have their results reevaluated can apply for it through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com till 10th April, 2025.

The AIBE 19 examination was held on 22nd December, 2024 with a total of 100 questions from the 19 different subjects and BCI released the final answer key on the 6th March, 2025. The rechecking process gives an opportunity to the students to make sure that their answer sheets have been evaluated correctly. The application fee to apply for the reevaluation is Rs. 500 per subject. Candidates should know that no physical copies will be accepted and payment must be only done online.

AIBE 19 Rechecking Window: How To Apply For Rechecking

Step 1- Go to the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2- Click on the ‘AIBE 19 OMR sheets/result rechecking’ link on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter all your required details.

Step 4- Pay the application fee of Rs. 500 and submit your application.

Step 5- Download the page for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that all the details entered in the application are right to avoid any delays.

According to the released answer key, seven questions have been withdrawn from the question paper. So, to clear the AIBE (All India Bar Examination) candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 40% if they are from general category and should score at least 40% if from SC/ST and disabled. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the all important updates.