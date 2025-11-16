AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam will take place on 30th November, 2025. Candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will have to score at 45 per cent to pass the examination. And candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Disabled category will be required to score 40 per cent marks to pass.