AIBE 20 Exam Date To Be Announced Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Steps To Download Notification When Released

AIBE 20 Exam Date: The Bar Council of India is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Notification soon. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam will be able to check all the details through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com after the release.

AIBE exam is a mandatory exam for the candidates who are law graduates and want to practice on Indian courts. Once released, the notification will include all the details about the exam like guidelines, eligibility, syllabus, and registration schedule. According to the media reports, the exam is expected to take place in the second or third week of December, 2025. Tentative dates could be 21st or 22nd December.

AIBE 20 Exam Date: Steps to Download the Official Notification

After the release of the official notification about the AIBE 20 exam, candidates will be able to download it from the official website by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘AIBE 20 Notification 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The notification will be opened on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Read the document carefully and then download it for future reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Date: Documents Required And Eligibility Criteria

To apply for AIBE 20, candidates must hold an LLB degree from a recognised institution and be enrolled with their respective State Bar Council. Final-year law students are not eligible for the exam. At the time of registration, applicants will be required to upload essential documents, including their enrolment certificate, LLB mark sheets or degree certificate, a valid photo ID, recent passport-size photographs, and a digital signature. Keeping these documents prepared in advance will ensure a hassle-free and faster registration process once the portal becomes active. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.