AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 OUT, Results To Be Out Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link Here
AIBE 20 FINAL ANSWER KEY 2025

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 OUT, Results To Be Out Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link Here

AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the final answer key for the AIBE 20 at allindiabarexamination.com. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025

AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the final answer key for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now download their final answer key through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

BCI is expected to release the AIBE 20 Result soon. This year, the AIBE 20 took place on 30th November, 2025. A provisional answer key was released on 3rd December, 2025 and candidates were given a chance to raise an objection against the provisional answer key then after reviewing all the objections, the final answer key was released.

AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025; Check Direct Link to Download Final Answer Key 

AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025: Steps to Download Final Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website-  allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘AIBE XX Final Answer Key’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and the final answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the answers then download the PDF future reference.

To pass the AIBE 20 exam, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks set for their category. Generally, General and OBC candidates need around 45 per cent marks, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to score about 40 per cent. These qualifying percentages are based on the trends reported for this year’s examination and help determine whether a candidate has cleared the test.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

