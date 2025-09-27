AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Released, Registration Begins On September 29- Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) issued the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) on September 26. According to the notification, the registration process for AIBE XX (20) will commence on September 29. Interested candidates can apply until October 28, 2025, with the deadline for completing online payment set for October 29, 2025. The detailed notification and related information are available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their registration forms until October 31, 2025. The Bar Council of India will release admit cards for the examination online starting November 15, 2025. The All India Bar Examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Important dates

Online registration for AIBE-XX begins on September 29, 2025. Online fee payment for AIBE-XX also starts on September 29, 2025. Last date for online registration is October 28, 2025. Deadline for online fee payment is October 29, 2025. Last date to make corrections in the registration form is October 31, 2025. Admit cards will be released online starting November 15, 2025. AIBE-XX examination date is November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official websites: allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

On the homepage, click the link for the AIBE 20 notification.

The official notification will open on your screen.

Download the notification to review exam dates, eligibility criteria, and other details.

Save and keep a printout for future reference.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Exam pattern

The AIBE exam will be conducted offline in a pen-and-paper format. It will include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with a total duration of three hours.

As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking. To qualify, general category candidates must score at least 45%, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks.