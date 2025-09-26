AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Bar Council Of India To Release Official Notice Soon At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the official notice for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 soon. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam will be able to check the official notice through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates must know that this exam is mandatory for the law graduates who are interested in practicing on Indian courts. Once released, the notification will include all the details about the exam like guidelines, eligibility, syllabus, and registration schedule. According to the media reports, the exam is expected to take place in the second or third week of December, 2025. Tentative dates could be 21st or 22nd December.

AIBE 20 Exam Date: Steps to Download the Official Notification

After the release of the official notification about the AIBE 20 exam, candidates will be able to download it from the official website by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘AIBE 20 Notification 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The notification will be opened on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Read the document carefully and then download it for future reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Date: Documents Required And Eligibility Criteria

To register for AIBE 20, candidates must possess an LLB degree from a recognized institution and be enrolled with their respective State Bar Council. Final-year law students are not eligible to apply. During the registration process, applicants will need to upload key documents such as their enrolment certificate, LLB mark sheets or degree certificate, a valid photo ID, recent passport-size photographs, and a digital signature. Preparing these documents in advance will help ensure a smooth and quick registration once the portal opens. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.