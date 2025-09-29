AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially started the registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) today, i.e. 29th September, 2025. All candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 29th October, 2025.

Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their registration forms until October 31, 2025. The Bar Council of India will release admit cards for the examination online starting November 15, 2025. The All India Bar Examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Important dates

Online registration for AIBE-XX begins on September 29, 2025.

Online fee payment for AIBE-XX also starts on September 29, 2025.

The last date for online registration is October 28, 2025.

The deadline for online fee payment is October 29, 2025.

The last date to make corrections in the registration form is October 31, 2025.

Admit cards will be released online starting November 15, 2025.

AIBE-XX examination date is November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official websites: allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of AIBE 20 registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Enter the required details and complete the registration.

Step 5: After registration, enter the registered details and login into your account.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents then pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check all the details then submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Exam pattern

The AIBE exam will be conducted offline in a pen-and-paper format. It will include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with a total duration of three hours.

As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking. To qualify, general category candidates must score at least 45%, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.