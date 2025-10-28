AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Ends Today At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Passing Criteria And Other Details Here

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on October 28, 2025. Law graduates and final-year LLB students who wish to appear for the exam can apply through the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE is a qualifying examination mandatory for law graduates and final-semester students of 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes who intend to practice law in India. The AIBE 20 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in offline mode across the country, while admit cards will be released on November 15. During registration, applicants must upload a passport-size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested enrollment certificate, a valid photo ID, category certificate (if applicable), and their LLB degree or final-year marksheets.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Passing Criteria

Clearing the AIBE exam allows candidates to obtain the Certificate of Practice, which is mandatory for advocates to appear before courts and tribunals across India. According to the BCI guidelines, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 45% for General and OBC candidates and 40% for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official AIBE website — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Create an account by entering the required login details.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with personal, contact, and educational information.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through the available payment options.

Step 5: Submit the form and ensure your application is successfully completed.

The AIBE exam, carrying 100 marks, will assess candidates’ knowledge across a wide range of legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code, Intellectual Property Law, Evidence Act, Family Law, Administrative Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, Contract Law, Specific Relief, Property Law, Negotiable Instruments Act, and Land Acquisition Act, among others.