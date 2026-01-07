Advertisement
NewsEducationAIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT At allindiabarexamination.com, 69.21% Students Pass- Check Direct Link Here
AIBE 20 RESULT 2025

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT At allindiabarexamination.com, 69.21% Students Pass- Check Direct Link Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the result for the AIBE 20 at allindiabarexamination.com. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the result for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now download their result through the official website, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

