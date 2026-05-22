AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 to be out today at 5 PM; Check how to download hall ticket from allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India is releasing the AIBE 21 admit card today, May 22, 2026, at 5 PM. Once the admit card is released, registered candidates can download their All India Bar Examination hall ticket from the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

What is AIBE 21 Exam?

The AIBE 21 Exam (All India Bar Examination XXI) is a national-level certification exam conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law graduates who want to practice as advocates in India.

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Purpose of AIBE 21 Exam

The main purpose of the AIBE exam is to check whether law graduates have the basic legal knowledge required to practice in Indian courts. It is a qualifying exam, not a merit-based ranking test.

After clearing the exam, candidates receive a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is mandatory to start legal practice in India.

Details mentioned on Admit Card

Once you've downloaded it, check every detail very carefully:-

1. Candidate's Name

2. Roll Number

3. Registration Number

4. Photograph along with signature

5. Exam Date

6. Reporting Time

7. Exam Centre

Exam Date and Pattern

AIBE 21 is scheduled for June 7, 2026, and its mode of examination is offline (pen and paper).

The paper has 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. You get three and a half hours to finish it. There's no negative marking, so there's no reason to leave anything blank.

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How to download admit card

Here's what to do:-

1. Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Find the "AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click the submit button.

5. Download and print the admit card once it appears on screen.

Before Exam Day

Read through all the instructions on the admit card carefully. Plan to reach your centre before time, not exactly on time. Bring a valid government-issued photo ID along with the hall ticket. Both are required.

With the AIBE 21 admit card set to be released today, candidates should download and verify all details as soon as possible. As the examination is scheduled for June 7, applicants are advised to continue their preparation and regularly check the official website for important announcements and updates related to the exam.