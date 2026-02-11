AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from today

AIBE 21 registration 2026 - The Bar Council of India has announced its application today for its 21st edition of the All India Bar Examination. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website at barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to apply for fee payment will be May 1, 2026, while the correction window for the same will be open till May 3, 2026.

The exam authority will release the admit card on May 22, 2026, while the exam will be held on June 7, 2026.

Steps to apply for AIBE 21 application

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates need to visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Register with your email ID and mobile number.

Login and fill in personal, academic, and enrollment details.

Upload documents – photo, signature, LLB details, enrollment certificate (if applicable).

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page.

AIBE 21 - Passing Criteria

Clearing the AIBE awards an Advocate’s Certificate of Practice, which is mandatory for practicing in courts and tribunals throughout India. According to the Bar Council of India (BCI), the minimum passing marks are 45% for General and OBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates.

The 100‑mark examination assesses knowledge across a wide range of legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code, Intellectual Property, Evidence Act, Family Law, Administrative Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, Contract Law, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments Act, Land Acquisition Act, and others.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of AIBE.