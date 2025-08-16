AICTE Begins Registration For Pragati Scholarship 2025 At scholarships.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2025: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started accepting the applications for the Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Degree) on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). All the candidates who are eligible and interested can apply through the official website, i.e. scholarships.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 31st October, 2025.

“Education is one of the most important means of empowering women with the knowledge, skill and self-confidence necessary to participate fully in the development process. This is an attempt to give young women the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future,” said the officials.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must know that to be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a girl student enrolled either in the first year of a degree-level course or in the second year through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. The scheme allows a maximum of two girls from the same family to benefit from the scholarship. Additionally, the total annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹8 lakh, and candidates are required to submit a valid income certificate issued by the respective State or UT government as proof.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2025: Number of Scholarships

Candidates must note that, under this scheme, 5,000 scholarships are awarded every year. Additionally, all the eligible girl students from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, as well as from the Northeastern states-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura are assured the scholarship upon submitting their online application forms.

Each selected student will receive the financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 per year, for the entire duration of her degree program up to 4 years for those admitted in the first year and up to 3 years for those entering directly into the second year through lateral entry. The scholarship amount can be utilized to cover tuition fees, as well as expenses for books, stationery, computers, software, equipment, and other academic needs.

Candidates must note that they will be selected on the basis of their merit, determined by their performance in the qualifying examination for admission to a technical degree course.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.