AIIMS BSC NURSING 2025

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

AIIMS has officially released the Round 1 allotment result for the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Nursing course for the 2025 academic session at aiimsexams.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the Round 1 allotment result for the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Nursing course for the 2025 academic session. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

A result is declared in a PDF format and it will include all the important details like roll number of the candidate, their rank, category, allotted institute and the category of the seat allotted. The result is declared in the rank list which is prepared on the basis of candidate’s preferences for the institutes and programmes. 

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment; Direct Link to Download the Rank List

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Course August 2025 Session’ on the right corner of homepage, and click on it,

Step 3: The result will be opened on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to search for your name and roll number in the list.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future reference. 

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 of AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing counselling must complete the online acceptance process between July 21 and July 26, 2025. During this window, students are required to confirm their allotted seat and complete all necessary admission formalities online.

The Round 1 seat allotment is valid for admission to the BSc (Honours) Nursing programme at multiple AIIMS campuses across India. These include AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bathinda, Bibinagar, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Nagpur, Mangalagiri, Patna, Jammu, Guwahati, Raipur, Rishikesh, and Raebareli. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

