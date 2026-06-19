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AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 to be released today by THIS evening? Check latest updates here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets online once the link is activated and must carry them for the entrance exam.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 to be released today by THIS evening? Check latest updates here
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Freepik (AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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