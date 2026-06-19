/AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 to be released today by THIS evening? Check latest updates here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the admit card for the BSc (Hons) Nursing Entrance Exam 2026 today, June 19, 2026. The admit card download link is not yet active, but the registered candidates will soon be able to download the hall tickets on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Aspirants across India are eagerly waiting for the release as the exam is scheduled later this month.
The admit card link is expected to be released by this evening on the official portal. This entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate nursing programmes across top AIIMS institutes, including New Delhi, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna, and Rishikesh.
Admit Card Release: June 19, 2026 — expected by evening
Exam Date: June 27, 2026
Result Declaration: First week of July 2026
The entrance test is computer-based, two hours long, and consists of 100 multiple-choice questions split across four sections:
Physics — 30 marks
Chemistry — 30 marks
Biology — 30 marks
General Knowledge — 10 marks
Correct answers earn +1. Wrong answers carry a penalty of 1/3 mark deducted. There are over 1,000 nursing seats available across 14 AIIMS institutes, including New Delhi, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna, and Rishikesh.
Once the link is active, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
Click on the "Academic Courses" tab
Select the "B.Sc (Hons) Nursing" link
Enter your Registration ID, RUC, and password
Submit and view your admit card
Download it and print it
The AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 is an important document for all aspirants appearing in the entrance exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to download their hall ticket as soon as it is released and avoid last-minute rush or technical delays.
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