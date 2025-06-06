AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 To Be OUT SOON At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is expected to release the AIIMS BSc Nursing (Honours) Result 2025 today, i.e. 6th June 2025, Friday. The examination took place on 1st June, 2025 across multiple centres in India.

All the candidates who have appeared for the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in after the release. Candidates are advised to check their details correctly on the scorecard, details like, their roll numbers, ranks, and qualifying status with focus.

Candidates must know that, Separate merit lists will be prepared for each category, General, OBC (NCL), EWS, SC, and ST based on the results of the entrance exam. Discipline-wise seat allocation will be done as per merit and through an online seat allocation process within each category. All candidates who qualify provisionally in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be invited to participate in the choice filling and seat allocation procedure.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the tab of ‘Results’ you will find on the homepage.

aStep 3: Find the link of ‘AIIMS BSc (Hons) Nursing Result 2025’, click on it.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Press CTRL + F on your keyboard to find your name in the list.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

After the result declaration, candidates who will clear the examination will proceed towards the next round, i.e. counselling process. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling and then they will have to do the choice filling of their preferred colleges and courses. Then, there will be seat allocation, but the seats will be allotted according to their rank, reservation policies and the choices filled by the candidates. Then candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm the admission. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.