AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Over 2,300 Vacancies At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link to Apply Here

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has officially issued the notification for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the recruitment through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 2,300 Group A and B non-faculty vacancies. Candidates will have to apply between 12th July, 2025 to 31st July, 2025. The CRE exam is conducted to hire people for multiple institutions through the single Computer Based Test (CBT).The AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment includes Group A and B non-faculty posts such as Dietician, Assistant Dietician, Assistant Administrative Officer, and Junior Administrative Officer. The exam is tentatively scheduled for August 25 and 26, 2025.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Register yourself by using your email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Login into the portal by entering the registered details.

Step 4: Now fill the application form by entering the personal and academic information correctly.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents like your photograph, signature and other asked things according to the instructions provided.

Step 6: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 3000 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs. 2400 for SC, ST, and EWS applicants. PwBD candidates are exempted from the fee. Notably, SC/ST candidates who appear for the CBT will be eligible for a refund of their application fee.

The eligibility criteria and required qualifications for AIIMS CRE 2025 vary depending on the specific post. Candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification for detailed, post-wise eligibility requirements. The age limit also differs by position and is calculated as of July 31, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.