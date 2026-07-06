/AIIMS faculty recruitment 2026: Results declared for 460 vacant posts

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, declared the results of selections held for over 460 vacant faculty posts, from Assistant Professors to Professors, in over 50 disciplines at AIIMS New Delhi and the AIIMS-Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Campus at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi on Sunday.
With over 3200 applicants for 265 posts at AIIMS New Delhi and 199 posts at the AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus, the entire process, held over 6 months, used blockchain digital technology to ensure confidentiality and transparency.
To ensure the utmost integrity of the process, the marks were digitally locked using one-time passwords. The software generated the final merit list, using these marks and pre-defined algorithms, with no human intervention except for resolving ties.
This also enabled the rapid declaration of the final result, statement mentioned.
This recruitment, one of the largest in recent times, will enhance the availability of faculty, which will help AIIMS and AIIMS-CAPFIMS strengthen patient care, teaching and research, it added.
Meanwhile, earlier on June 26, AIIMS, New Delhi, issued comprehensive social media guidelines for its students, residents and employees, prohibiting the unauthorised use of the institute's name, logo and branding across digital and print platforms.
According to an official statement, the guidelines have been approved by the competent authority and have come into effect immediately.
The guidelines apply to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and super-speciality programmes, recognised student associations, faculty members, researchers, administrative staff, departments, institutional bodies and third-party collaborators associated with AIIMS.
(inputs by ANI)
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