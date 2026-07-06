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AIIMS faculty recruitment 2026: Results declared for 460 vacant posts

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2026: To ensure the utmost integrity of the process, the marks were digitally locked using one-time passwords. 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
AIIMS faculty recruitment 2026: Results declared for 460 vacant posts

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