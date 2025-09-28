AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Apply For 88 Posts By October 26- Check Direct Link Here

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur has officially announced the recruitment for 88 faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contractual basis. The application has started and all the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official portal.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is 26th October, 2025. There are a total of 88 vacancies, including 21 posts for Professor, 15 for Additional Professor, 28 for Associate Professor, and 24 for Assistant Professor. Openings are available across various departments such as Anaesthesia, Cardiology, General Medicine, Radiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Trauma & Emergency Medicine, among others. Reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories will be provided as per Government of India norms.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to submit this application form by 26th October, 2025. Click on this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc26Z9am_lWs3lqhMPl8CrK5H3tuDkUnonJIc-u8KpWrtT4zw/viewform

Step 2: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions in a PDF format.

Step 3: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 4: Re-check all the details and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates will also have to send a signed copy of self-attested documents by Speed/ Registered post to the Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Gorakhpur, Administrative Block, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur – 27300. And must note that the envelope must be marked by “Application for the Post of …”

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 2,000 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while SC and ST applicants are required to pay Rs. 500. PwD candidates, deputation applicants, and retired faculty members are exempted from any fee. Payments must be made online through the State Bank of India, Giradharganj branch, to Account No. 42368584553 (IFSC: SBIN0018457). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.