AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Know Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INICET 2023 Admit Card will be released today for the July Session exam. According to the official schedule, students will be able to download the admit card for the INI CET July 2023 Exam from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS INICET July Exam will be held on May 7, 2023. CBT will be used for the entrance exam. The INI CET Exam is held in July 2023 for admission to postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS.

Candidates are urged to print their admit cards once they are available and bring them to their respective exam centers. Candidates who do not have their admit cards will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for INICET July 2023 Session

A new page will open, click on the link for INICET July Admit Card

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Your INICET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The INICET Exam is taken by candidates seeking admission to Institutes of National Importance such as AIIMS New Delhi and other branches of AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.