AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result DECLARED At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the results for Institutes of National importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET July 2025 exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the INI CET examination can now check their result at aiimsexams.ac.in.

To access the result candidates must enter their Application number along with Exam Unique Code (EUC) and their password, without these details candidates will not be able to access their result. The result scorecard will include all the important details like candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, All India rank, category-wise rank, and total percentile score. Candidates must note that this result is only valid for July 2025 Admission and nothing after that.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Academic Courses’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will find the link ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))’ on the page, click on it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details of yours like your Application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password.

Step 6: Your result will appear after logging in.

Step 7: Check your azores and download it for future reference.

All the candidates who have qualified this round will be moved to the next round, i.e. online counselling process where candidates will have to register themselves, fill their choices of colleges after that there will be seat allotment on the basis of their ranks and preferences. A total of 1,235 seats are available this year. A counselling process will be started soon meanwhile, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.