AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026 Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened the registration window for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for the January 2026 session. The exam serves as the gateway for admission to postgraduate medical programmes including MD, MS, MCh, and DM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS has advised applicants to enter their basic details through the One-Time Registration (OTR) system. Although this step is optional, candidates are encouraged to verify their information via DigiLocker, if they have access to it.

AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration deadline: October 21, 2025

Registration status check and correction window: October 24 to October 26, 2025

Admit cards available from: November 1, 2025

Exam date: November 9, 2025

AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on “Academic Courses” and select INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) January 2026.

Step 3: Complete the basic registration by entering personal details, contact information, and uploading your photo and signature.

Step 4: Once the basic registration is approved, proceed with the final registration, provide educational details, and select your preferred exam centre.

Step 5: Upload the required certificates, such as category and income/asset documents (if applicable).

Step 6: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

Category Certificate Requirements

Candidates applying under reserved categories must provide valid certificates at the time of registration:

OBC Category: A non-creamy layer certificate for the year 2025–26 is mandatory.

EWS Category: An income and asset certificate issued between April 1 and October 21, 2025, must be submitted.

Other Reserved Categories: Applicants must upload valid supporting documents as per eligibility requirements.

INI-CET is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, DM, and MCh in leading institutes across the country. In addition to all AIIMS campuses in India, INI-CET scores are also accepted by other prestigious institutions including JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram.