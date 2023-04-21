AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Session Admit Card Releasing Today At aiimsexam.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INI Admit Card 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INI SS July Session 2023 Admit Card is scheduled to release today. Candidates who have registered for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 July session, can access their admit card through the official website--aiimsexams.ac.in. Check out the AIIMS INI SS 2023 test date, admit card information, and more. The AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam for Stage 1 will be held on April 29, 2023, and the results will be released on May 5, 2023, according to the AIIMS Exam Calendar 2023. Notably, the AIIMS INI SS test will be divided into two parts: stage 1 and stage 2.

Along with the admit card, AIIMS assigns roll numbers and selects the exam location for the candidates. Furthermore, applicants taking the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam must bring their admit card as well as valid ID evidence to the exam center.

AIIMS INI Admit Card 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AIIMS INI SS Tab and then on the admit card link

A new login page would open

Enter the asked user ID and password

Check the admit card and download the same

Take a print out for the future references

Candidates who pass AIIMS INI SS 2023 will be admitted to AIIMS - New Delhi and other Six AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST for DM/M.Ch. (3 year)/ & MD (Hospital Administration) courses. On April 17, AIIMS announced the addition of 8 seats.