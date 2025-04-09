AIIMS INI SS 2025 Registration Begins From April 22 At aiimsexams.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

AIIMS INI SS 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS New Delhi will start the registration for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality INI SS Exam 2025 for the July session on April 22, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2025 on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in once the application link is active. As per the official schedule, the last date to register for AIIMS INI SS July 2025 is May 6. Candidates must finish the application process before this date. The information bulletin for AIIMS INI SS July 2025 will provide details like eligibility criteria, application fee, seat availability, and other important information.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online applications for Entrance Examination leading to admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2025 session," states the official notice.

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official AIIMS exam website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Online Registration for INI SS July 2025 Session”

Step 3: Select the New Registration option and enter your details

Step 4: After registration, log in using the system-generated ID and password

Step 5: Fill in the INI SS July 2025 application form with the required information

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout for future use

AIIMS has started the online registration process for various courses for the August 2025 session. These include Bachelor of Science Honours Nursing, Bachelor of Science Nursing Post Basic, Bachelor of Science Paramedical, Master of Science Nursing, Master of Science, and Master of Biotechnology programs. Candidates can fill out the application forms until May 7, 2025.