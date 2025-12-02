AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download, Other Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially declared the results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2026 session. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source