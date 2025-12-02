AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download, Other Details Here
AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially declared the results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2026 session at aiimsexams.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.
AIIMS INI SS Result 2025 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially declared the results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2026 session. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.
