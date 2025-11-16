AIIMS INICET 2025 Result OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here

AIIMS INICET 2025 Result OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the results for the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) Postgraduate (PG) courses. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

The exam took place on 9th November, 2025. The result is released in PDF format for the January 2026 session. The PDF consists of the roll number and rank of the candidates who have cleared the exam.

AIIMS INICET 2025 Result OUT: Steps to Download the result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Results & Announcements’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘List of the qualified candidates in the INI-CET Jan 2026 Session’

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen in PDF format,

Step 5: Check the result and use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find the roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

The qualifying percentile for INI CET 2025 differs by category. Candidates falling under the Unreserved (UR), EWS, Sponsored, Deputed, Foreign National, and OCI categories are required to score a minimum of 50 percentile to qualify. Meanwhile, candidates from OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD categories must secure at least 45 percentile. Additionally, Bhutanese nationals applying for admission to PGIMER Chandigarh are also mandated to obtain a minimum of 45 percentile to be eligible.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.