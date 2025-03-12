AIIMS INICET July Session Registration 2025 Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for the AIIMS INICET July 2025 session. Candidates who want to apply for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for PG courses can submit their applications on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply is April 15, 2025, until 5 PM.

If any images in the application are rejected, candidates can correct them between April 16 and April 18, 2025, until 5 PM. The final status of accepted registrations will be announced on April 19, 2025, by 5 PM. Candidates can generate the Examination Unique Code (EUC), complete their application form, or edit details from April 1 to April 25, 2025, until 5 PM. The exam is scheduled for May 17, 2025, and the admit card will be released on May 10, 2025.

The official notice states that, “All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online applications for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2025 for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch. (6years) / DM (6years)/MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for July 2025 session.

AIIMS INI CET 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official AIIMS website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the AIIMS INICET July 2025 link.

Select the registration link provided.

Enter your details to complete the registration.

Fill out the application form and make the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 4,000 for General, OBC, Foreign Nationals, and OCI candidates, while SC, ST, and EWS applicants need to pay Rs 3,200. The AIIMS INI CET exam is conducted twice a year (in January and July) and offers admission to around 872 postgraduate courses, including MS, MD, MDS, DM, and MCh, across various medical institutes in India.