AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing 2025: Round Two Seat Allotment Result OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has officially released the result of seat allotment for the 2nd Round for the candidates who want to take admission into the M.Sc. Nursing course for the August session.

All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates were given time to submit their preference from 14th July, 2025 to 19th July, 2025 till 5 PM. All the candidates who have been allotted the seats will have to physically report to the allotted college between 11th August, 2025, 11 AM to 14th August, 2025, 5 PM. Candidates must know that they will have to carry their original documents or a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 1,00,000 to complete admission.

AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Academic Courses’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Choose ‘M.Sc. Nursing’ from the list of all the courses.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘2nd Round Seat Allocation Result- M.Sc. Nursing August 2025 Session’ link.

Step 5: A PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Documents Required

Allotted candidates are required to submit the original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies or a demand draft. These include the offer letter, seat allocation letter, final registration slip, admit card, proof of date of birth (Class 10 certificate), qualifying degree certificate with marksheet, RN/RM registration certificate, and proof of recognition of the qualifying institute. Candidates must also provide a valid SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate, if applicable, and a PWBD certificate from an authorised board, if relevant. OBC and EWS certificates must follow the Central Government format and be issued between 1st April, 2025, and 15th May, 2025. Only certificates submitted through the portal or via email by 19th July, 2025, were accepted, and any invalid or late submissions resulted in a change of category. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.