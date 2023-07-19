trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637438
AIIMS NORCET 2023 Result Released At aiimsexam.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results and check the rank and percentage, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Result Released At aiimsexam.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here File Photo

AIIMS NORCET 2023: The NORCET final result has been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AllMS New Delhi, aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates who took the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) test can view and download their results, as well as their rank and percentage. 

The final selection will be made online from all qualified candidates. The complete method and updated seat positions for soliciting applications at respective institutes for seat allocation based on NORCET Rank will be made available on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Tie-Breaking Criteria


• First, the date of birth is used, with older candidates listed higher.
• If not resolved by (i), the number of incorrect answers / negative marks was utilised, with those with fewer incorrect answers / negative marks ranked higher.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage. click on the AIIMS NORCET Result link.

3. Access the result PDF and download the same.

4. Take a print out for the future references

AIIMS NORCET 2023; direct link here

 

The final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be announced on July 21, 2023, and online filling of choice will begin on July 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. 

