AIIMS NORCET 2023 Stage 2 Result Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIIMS NORCET 2023: The AIIMS NORCET Result for Stage 2 has been issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Candidates who took the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test Stage 2 can view their results online. It is now available on the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The results of the online CBT exam, which was held on October 7, 2023, have been revealed. Nursing Officer positions are being recruited through this program. The Institute has released the roll numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 link

3. A new PDF file will open up on screen where candidates can check their roll numbers 4. They should download the page

5. Take its printout for future reference

A merit list of qualified candidates will be generated based on their performance in the CBT as determined by the qualifying criteria in Stage II NORCET Mains. Candidates should be aware that the NORCET Merit List will be valid for 6 months following the announcement of the next NORCET Merit List. According to the schedule, the NORCET admit card for eligible students was distributed on October 4, and the Stage II exam will be held on October 7, 2023.