AIIMS NORCET 8 Results For Stage 1 Out At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 8: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for Stage 1. All the candidates who have appeared for the NORCET 8 can check their results from the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NORCET 8 Stage 1 examination took place on 12th April, 2025 and all the candidates who have appeared have cleared the stage 1 examination will be now available for the Stage 2 exam which will take place on 2nd May, 2025. The list of shortlisted candidates with their roll numbers provided by AIIMS for the NORCET 8 stage 2 is based on their performance in the phase 1 examination and are provisionally eligible.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Steps To Check The Result

Step 1- Go to the official AIIMS Examination website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the tab of “Recruitment” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- In that section find the link of “Nursing Officer (NORCET-8)” and open it.

Step 4- Click on the “NORCET-8 Stage 1 Result 2025” .

Step 5- The result will be displayed on your screen in a PDF format.

Step 6- Search for your name and roll number is a PDF with a Ctrl+F function.

Step 7- Save and download the PDF for the future reference.

Total of 72,462 candidates have registered for the examination, out of which 68,074 candidates have appeared for it and a total of 38,173 candidates have qualified the exam and the AIIMS has selected the 11,472 candidates for the further procedure of the recruitment. Additionally, the cut-off percentile for unreserved category is 93.53 and for and 78.28 for EWS, 83.12 for OBC, 80.13 for SC category and 73.67 for the ST category. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.