AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon release the admit cards for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam. Once the admit cards are out, candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can download them from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.vAccording to the official schedule, the Stage 1 exam of NORCET 9 will be conducted on September 14, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on September 12, 2025, just two days before the examination. Those who clear the first stage will be eligible to appear for the Stage 2 exam, which is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2025. Through this recruitment process, AIIMS aims to fill a total of 3,700 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer across its various institutions.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and select NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025.

Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha code to proceed.

Click on the “Login” button to view your admit card.

Check all the details carefully, then download and print the admit card to carry on the exam day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on hall ticket