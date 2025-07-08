AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here
AIIMS is set to issue admit cards for its upcoming Paramedical entrance exam on July 7, 2025. Candidates can access their hall tickets via aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam, aimed at admissions into paramedical courses, will take place on July 13 in an online computer-based format across designated centres.
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit cards for the Paramedical entrance examination on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This examination is held for candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. and M.Sc. paramedical courses offered by AIIMS. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and to ensure they carry the printed admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the test.
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Find and click on the “AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card” link in the Notifications section.
- Log in using your Registration ID and Password.
- Download the admit card and check all the details carefully.
- Take a printout to carry on the day of the exam.
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card
- Name of the candidate
- Exam roll number
- Exam date
- Exam time
- Exam centre
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport. They should arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time and follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines, if applicable.
