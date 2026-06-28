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AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026 out at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link to download hall ticket

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026 out at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link to download hall ticket

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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