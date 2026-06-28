/AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026 out at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link to download hall ticket

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Those candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official AIIMS examination website by logging in with their registered mobile number and password.
As per the officials, AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across the country.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check the following details:
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the AIIMS examination authorities for necessary corrections before the examination.
Candidates must carry the following documents on the day of the examination:
Candidates should report to their allotted examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. It must be noted that entry without a valid admit card and original photo ID, there will not be permitted.
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