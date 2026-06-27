/AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2026 today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct link to download hall ticket

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 today, June 27 at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the AIIMS B.Sc. Paramedical entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official examination portal by logging in with their registration credentials.
The AIIMS Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across the country.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and verify all the details mentioned on the document.
Once the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following information:
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the AIIMS examination authorities for rectification.
Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre.
Entry to the exam hall without the hall ticket will not be permitted. Applicants are also advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time and follow all instructions issued by AIIMS.
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