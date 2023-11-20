AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi will release the AILET 2024 Admit Card today, November 20, 2023. When the admit card is available, applicants who have registered for the exam can get it from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.The test for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD degrees is scheduled on December 10, 2023, from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.

According to prior trends, AILET Admit Card 2024 will be released in the early half of the day or by the evening at the latest. The organising authority has not specified an official release date. Candidates should be aware that either the admit card link or the candidate login on the homepage will be made available.

AILET Exam 2024 will be conducted at Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

AILET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the AILET official website, which is located at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the download AILET admit card link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will input your login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will display your AILET hall ticket 2024.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for the examination day.

The exam will be administered in either offline or pen and paper (OMR sheet-based) mode. There will be negative markings in the exam for each incorrect response in the MCQ sections only.

The negative marking will be based on the formula 0.25*4 = 1, which indicates that for each incorrect response, 0.25 marks will be taken, so four incorrect answers will result in a one-mark deduction. This method applies to all papers.