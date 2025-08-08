AILET 2026 Application Process Starts At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, Other Details Here

AILET 2026 Law Exam Registration: National Law University (NLU), Delhi has officially started the online application process for the All India Law Entrance Exam (AILET) 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, i.e. nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The AILET exam is conducted for students to take admission into the BA LLB (hons), LLM, and PhD programmes. The application process started from the 7th August, 2025 and the last day to apply for the exam is 10th November, 2024. And the exam will take place on 14th December, 2025 from 2 PM to 4 PM in an offline mode.

AILET 2026 Law Exam Registration: Eligibility Criteria

5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) & LLM (Integrated) Programmes

Minimum 45% marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination.

Relaxation: 40% for SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities.

Foreign Nationals: Minimum 65% marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination.

LL.M (One Year) Programme

Must hold an LL.B. or equivalent degree from a recognised university.

Minimum 50% marks required.

Relaxation: 45% for SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities.

Ph.D. Programme

Master’s degree in Law or an equivalent professional degree recognised by the statutory authority.

Minimum 55% aggregate marks or a ‘B’ grade on the UGC 7-point scale.

AILET 2026 Law Exam Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘AILET 2026 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself with your email id and mobile number.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill in the application form using your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents like your passport size photo and signature according to the instructions and pay the required fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Submit the application process and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AILET 2026 Law Exam Registration: Application Fees

The application fees for the general and OBC category students is Rs. 3,500 and the application fees for SC/ ST/ PwD category students is Rs. 1,500. And candidates of SC/ ST fee for BPL category will be exempted. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.