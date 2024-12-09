AILET Answer Key 2025 Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AILET Answer Key 2025: National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025) online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key in PDF format from the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Those who are not satisfied with the AILET 2025 answer key can submit objections until December 10, 2024. After reviewing the objections, experts will evaluate and finalize the challenges. A revised or final answer key will then be released, reflecting any necessary changes.

Objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Once the challenges are reviewed, subject experts will determine if any changes are required, and a final or revised answer key will be released. Aspirants who wish to raise objections must pay a fee of ₹500 per question. The fee will be refunded to the candidate if the objection is found valid.

The AILET 2025 exam was held on December 8, 2024, for candidates aspiring to secure admission into various programs, including Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB Honours), Master of Laws (LLM) or LLM in Intellectual Property Rights (LLM IPR), Master of Arts (MA) in Intellectual Property Law and Management, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses.

AILET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the "AILET 2025 Answer Key" link on the homepage.

The answer key will open in PDF format on your screen.

Compare your answers and download the PDF.

Save the file for future reference.

The AILET 2025 exam includes negative marking, but only in the MCQ sections. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted, meaning four wrong answers will result in a deduction of one mark. Candidates can refer to the answer key and marking scheme to estimate their likely scores.

The AILET 2025 exam was held at various test centers across cities, including Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.