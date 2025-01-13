AISSEE 2025: Class 6, 9 Sainik School Entrance Exam Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency will close the registration and application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 on January 13. Students seeking admission to Class 6 or Class 9 at Sainik Schools must apply online at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The deadline for fee payment is January 14. The exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets across 190 cities in India, with the list of centers available in the information bulletin. The exam date and admit card release date will be announced by NTA later.

AISSEE 2025: Eligibility

Students aged 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015, inclusive) are eligible to apply for Class 6 admission in Sainik Schools. Girls can also apply for Class 6 admission in all Sainik Schools.

For Class 9, students aged 13 to 15 years as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2012) are eligible to apply. However, admission of girls in Class 9 depends on seat availability.

Applicants must have passed their Class 8 exam from a recognized school to apply for AISSEE 2025 Class 9 admission.

AISSEE 2025: Application Fee

The AISSEE 2025 application fee is Rs 800 for candidates in the General, OBC-NCL, Defence, and Ex-servicemen categories. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is Rs 650.

AISSEE 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "AISSEE 2025 - Click here to login/register."

A new page will open.

Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save and print a copy of your application for future use.

AISSEE 2025: Exam Pattern

For Class 6 admission, the test will have 125 questions from four subjects: Language, Mathematics, Intelligence, and General Knowledge, with a total of 300 marks. Each question in Language, Intelligence, and General Knowledge sections will be worth 2 marks, making these sections worth 50 marks each. The Mathematics section will have 50 questions worth 150 marks.

For Class 9 admission, the test will have 150 questions worth 400 marks. Subjects include Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science. Mathematics will have 50 questions worth 4 marks each, while the other four sections will have 25 questions worth 2 marks each.

The Class 6 exam will run from 2 PM to 4:30 PM (150 minutes), and the Class 9 exam will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM (180 minutes).